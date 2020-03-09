Applications are being accepted until May for the Sept. 26-27 Salida Studio Tour.
Artists who have a working studio within a 15-mile radius of downtown Salida are invited to apply.
Studios on the tour must be open and manned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The annual tour takes place on the fourth weekend in September and is designed to give visitors a chance to meet artists at work, watch demonstrations, learn about art classes and purchase art from the maker, a press release stated.
Last year’s tour was hosted by more than 30 local working artists, including sculptors, painters, woodworkers, glass artists, jewelry designers, fiber artists, printmakers and clock makers.
Artists’ applications are available at SalidaStudioTour.com.
For more information, email SalidaStudioTour@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.