Guidestone will celebrate autumn with their 13th annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Ranch between Salida and Poncha Springs on U.S. 50. Friday through Sunday.
The event will include horse-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm games, crafts, face painting, food and music.
Individual single-day tickets cost $8 per person. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted free.
“About 1,500 people attended the event in 2018,” Leah Capezio said. “We had amazing weather on Saturday last year and then a blizzard hit us on Sunday, so we had everyone hit us Saturday.”
This year’s music lineup:
Friday: 10 a.m. to noon Mathew Coen; noon to 2 p.m. Kurt Snyder; and 2-4 p.m. Bonnie Culpepper.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon Stephen Smalzel; noon to 2 p.m. Ned Warner; and 2 to 4 p.m. Bruce Warren.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon Dave Tipton; noon to 2 p.m. Joan Lobeck; and 2-4 p.m. Bob Campbell.
Cailey McDermott will be taking family photos 1-2 p.m. each day. She donates proceeds to Guidestone.
The event is the main fundraiser for Guidestone’s education programs that teach children, adults and the community about farming practices and the importance of agriculture.
The Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival is held rain, snow or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the Hutchinson Ranch barn provides plenty of indoor space for food, games and music.
