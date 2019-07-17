by Steve Chapman
Special to The Mail
Outlaw blues artists and self-proclaimed “trash-grass” musicians, Tejon Street Corner Thieves arrive in Salida Saturday for a free 7 p.m. show outdoors at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Rocky Mountain natives, the band members came together in 2013, bonding over whiskey and music. They refined their sound on the streets, indulging heavily in their whiskey roots, before vaulting into the public eye and garnering recognitions like the 2018 Colorado Springs Independent Best Original Band, NPR Tiny Desk Concert Top 10 and the 2017 Pikes Peak Art Council Best in Show.
Now touring nationally, the band has gained a reputation for outlandish live performances and over-the-top antics when on stage. Most recently, they made a swing through the upper Rockies, visiting Yellowstone and Montana.
Don’t expect a slow, sedate concert. The band delivers fast-paced sounds and high-energy performances.
Their choices of instruments are as unusual as the group itself. In addition to being a hard-driving bass player, Connor O’Neal plays banjo and percussion, Shawn D’Amario plays washboard and guitar, and Spencer Mode is also on washboard.
For traditionalists, expect to hear a mixture of genres, including blues, Americana, bluegrass and punk rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.