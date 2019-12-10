The Salida High School drama team is preparing to compete in the Colorado Thespian Conference (Thescon) in Denver and will do a final dress rehearsal for “Hamlet” at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at A Church, 419 D St.
The rehearsal is open to the public, and admission is by donation at the door with proceeds going to A Church.
“This will give parents and the community a chance to see the new cast,” director Devon Kasper said. “Vander Ritchie is playing Hamlet, Wyatt Velharticky is playing Laertes and Guildenstern, and Ethan Sterle has taken over as Francisco.”
Cast members said they are excited to be taking a one-act to the annual Colorado Thespian Conference Thursday through Saturday. This is the first time in about eight years that SHS will be presenting a one-act show at the conference and is one of 18 one-acts to be adjudicated at the conference.
Nearly 6,000 high school students from across the state attend the yearly event, and the winner will be asked to attend and present its show at the International Theatre Festival in June.
“We are truly grateful to all the sponsors who donated this fall to help get all 25 students there, and we’re proud to represent SHS at the convention,” Kasper said.
Aside from presenting “Hamlet,” the students have the opportunity to attend workshops throughout the event.
“This is a great opportunity since SHS has yet to offer any theater arts classes,” Kasper said. “Classes are offered in directing, playwriting, screenwriting, stage combat, acting, improv, dance, singing, audition technique, sound design, lighting design and more.
“One of our ‘techies,’ Hanna Frost, is also presenting her lighting plot from ‘Hamlet’ in an individual event and will be adjudicated among other lighting designers and given feedback. We’re rooting for Hannah.”
Looking forward to Thescon, Vander Ritchie (Hamlet), said, I really love going to Thescon because I can take classes I don’t normally get to take since they aren’t afforded to us and also just getting to perform. I love acting. It’s a passion of mine.”
Michael Jacobi (King Claudius), said, “It’s sort of humbling to act in front of those other people who are also theater people and to shine up there.”
Jessie Rollins (Queen Gertrude) also looks forward to the classes and said, “Getting to go there with my friends is really cool too.”
Maya Vallevona (Polonius) said, “This is a big step for our future. We are broadening our range of things we can do, and this is a really important opportunity if we are going into acting and just having this experience under our belt.”
The presentation of “Hamlet” Tuesday at A Church is a one-night-only event and is an opportunity for anyone who missed the show at the SHS auditorium to attend.
The cast includes Vander Ritchie (Hamlet), Michael Jacobi (Claudius), Jessie Rollins (Gertrude), Wyatt Velharticky (Laertes and Guildenstern), Melissa Russell (Ophelia and Marcellus), Maya Vallevona (Polonius, Gentlewoman and Priest), Rebecca Russell (Horatio), Lexi Gage (the ghost and Osric), Alicia Hessleton (Bernardo and Rozencrantz) and Ethan Sterle (Francisco).
The crew includes Sydney Johnson, Jade Barron, Ellie Rodak, Hannah Frost, Elliot Maes, Madi Ferraro, Robert Gutierrez, Danica Hinerman, Bella Kintgen, Jed Breen, Damon Kerrigan, Tess Derracott and Jen Lobeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.