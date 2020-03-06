Straight from Summit County, Dog City Disco will ride the Karate Funk railroad to The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. in Buena Vista, at 9 p.m. today.
Coming together with a mutual love for music, especially funk, the band formed after the members landed in the top 10 in the world in the video game “Rock Band.” Band member James Lowrey said they all decided then to learn to play real instruments.
Since then, the band has developed its own brand of karate funk, “an upbeat, more in-your-face style of dance music,” consisting of Jonny Gutierrez (guitar), Mason Greene (guitar, saxophone, vocals), Bradley Zimmerman (bass), James Lowrey (keyboard, saxophone), George Lowrey (drums) and Bernie Hartman (percussion, trumpet, vocals).
“We have played nearly 120 shows, and each one grows in grandeur. We are excited to keep progressing,” James Lowrey said.
When they’re not performing, the band members are usually enjoying some good spring skiing or rooting for the Colorado Avalanche hockey team to win another Stanley Cup. And when it’s time to jam, they’re eagerly heading off to the next music venue – in this case, The Lariat.
“The Lariat is our favorite mountain venue. The staff and hospitality are amazing,” Lowrey said. “Come and interact and be part of a show. Come up and talk to us, shout at us and bring your dance shoes.”
Tickets are $10.
