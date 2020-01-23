Dan Windolph is a man with a past – and a fascinating one at that. It takes a little probing to get him talking about his career as a professional musician, but when he does, it’s one of those “dream come true” tales that everyone wishes they could tell of their careers.
Big bands have pretty much gone the way of telephone operators and buggy whip manufacturers these days, but for Windolph, a resident of Chaffee County, it was a fulfilling career that connected him with people most folks only got to see on television or in movies.
“I didn’t leave music. Music left me,” he said of the big band era, which was at its height in the 1930s and ’40s and began to decline in about the 1970s when smaller rock bands took over. His last job was playing back-up for the Smothers Brothers. He retired in 1997.
“The reason for the decline,” he said, “was the cost of big bands. Big bands have about nine to 17 musicians, and people just couldn’t afford them anymore.”
Windolph grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska, with a musician father who worked for the post office after son Dan was born.
“My mom made him quit the musician’s job,” he said. “She was tired of being alone with me, the baby, and having my dad away nights and weekends. They met while he was playing in a band in Nebraska.”
His dad died when he was in high school, and Windolph went on to college as a music major, playing alto, baritone and tenor sax, clarinet and flute. He financed his education with a small scholarship and playing with rock and roll bands in the 1960s.
“I left college at the end of my junior year after I got the phone call that changed my life,” he said, still smiling at the memory. “A band leader I had worked for in Nebraska called to ask if I wanted to join a band in Chicago. The Tiny Hill Band needed a sax player. I packed my bags and headed for Chicago and was with that band several years. I was 22 years old when I started in 1965 and I was the youngest guy in the orchestra.”
Tiny Hill was a big man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing between 350 and 400 pounds. He had given up music for a while and had a cattle ranch in Colorado until one New Year’s Eve he was out checking cattle, looking up at the stars, and said to himself, “What am I doing here? I was a big star at one time.” He had a lot of hits in the 1930s and ’40s and had no problem making a comeback.
“The most fun I ever had was with that band,” Windolph said. “We traveled in two Cadillac limos that were meant to carry pallbearers. I played with a lot of bigger bands over the years but none were more fun.”
One of the older guys in the band, Lyle Todd, a drummer, became Windolph’s road roommate and took the youngster under his wing, bringing him home to meet “the kid,” his daughter, Pat, who had just graduated from high school.
“I wanted nothing to do with a kid from Nebraska,” Pat laughed. “I was a city girl, living in an apartment, but I went on a date with him to please my dad, and two years later we were married.”
The marriage has worked well. For Pat, being married to a musician who was gone most nights, weekends and holidays was no problem. That was what she knew with her dad. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017.
While working with Tiny Hill, Windolph also took dates with other bands, one of them being the Frankie Masters band. “The Frankie Masters band was the No. 1 Chicago band. I started out as a sub and later played with them for 25 years,” Windolph said.
Masters was known in Chicago for doing conventions and stage shows, and Windolph worked with stars like Bob Hope, Mel Torme, Jonathan Winters, Victor Borge, Phyllis Diller, George Burns, Jim Nabors, Henny Youngman, Vikki Carr and Milton Berle. And he also once backed up opera singer Enzo Stuarti.
“I had front row seats with all these people that I had seen on television back in Nebraska on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’” Windolph said. “It was a dream come true and I was getting paid to do this. Others I got to work with were from the Jack Benny show – Dennis Day, Phil Harris and lots of comedians. These people were huge stars at that time and their music was done by the best of Hollywood arrangers.”
One of his favorite memories was the evening Bob Hope introduced himself. (“Like I needed to know who he was,” Windolph said.) Hope asked Windolph his name and what he played. Later, Hope did a show at the Hines Veterans’ Hospital in Chicago.
“Seats were in the back of the auditorium and in the front was a big empty space,” Windolph said. “It turned out that was where they wheeled the quadriplegics. You could tell how much these guys loved Hope, and I got a bit of the feeling of what it was like when he performed for the troops during World War II. I have to be honest and admit, it was so emotional I had a tough time playing for a while. Hope told the veterans, ‘I know some of you can’t applaud, but you can rattle your IV hoses! I’ll hear you.’”
Windolph played for Jim Nabors (who played Gomer Pyle) at a theater in the round in Flint, Michigan. “We sat and visited in the band room prior to the show. He was a great guy, great singer and had wonderful music.” Windolph also enjoyed working with Homer & Jethro, who were “funny guys and great musicians.”
Another memorable moment was when he killing time before a show at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago and talking there with featured vocalist Margaret Whiting. She began singing along with a harpist who was on an island in the center of a decorative pool in the hotel lobby.
He played for a Barry Goldwater fundraiser to help elect Jim Thompson, who later became governor of Illinois, and for President Gerald Ford, who was making a speech at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago.
“There was a traffic jam because the president was in town and I was trying to get through the jam to the hotel because I had to play for him,” Windolph said. “When I got there, the Secret Service thoroughly examined my sax and clarinet.”
Other dates weren’t so memorable. Once he played for a circus and it took a few days to complete that job because it kept raining and musicians weren’t paid if they played less than 15 minutes. For several tries, they couldn’t play longer than 15 minutes because of the rain. Emmett Kelly, the famous clown, was the headliner on that one. The circus was sponsored for kids by McDonald’s.
He also played for two strippers, one being Miss Black Body Goddess and the other a better-known stripper, Sally Rand, who was a fan dancer.
In between there were a lot of “ho-hum acts, bad singers and lousy comedians,” he said. “But I was able to live my dream of being a musician. I’m one of the most fortunate people I know.”
While working with the Masters band, Windolph also joined the Benny Goodman Legacy Band, led by Eddie Barrett. “Eddie was an attorney by day and a band leader and marvelous clarinet player by night,” Windolph said. “He played in the style of Benny Goodman.
“In the meantime I also played with two Cuban bands and recorded a bunch of 45s with them. I still have the 45s I did with the Caribbean Swing band. I loved the congas and timbales. That was great.”
An interesting thing about the jobs he took was that there were no rehearsals. There was a 10-minute talk-over before the show and the first time they played the music was for the audience. They were union members and it cost extra money to have them rehearse.
As the big bands began to die in the late 1970s and early 1980s, he sometimes played for “ghost bands,” which were former “name” bands that were still trying to keep the big bands going and “rented” extra musicians to fill out their rosters.
He resigned from the musicians’ union in 1997. One of his treasured possessions is an engraved mug from Eddie Barrett that says “Good luck Dan. Keep on Swinging. From Eddie and the Guys.”
Retirement brought the Windolphs to Colorado, where both had visited in earlier years.
“We always liked coming to Chaffee County,” Pat said. “Buena Vista and Salida were like real towns, unlike some of the other places in Colorado, so we decided to settle here.”
“I’ve come full circle,” Dan Windolph said. “I started out playing clarinet and now I’m back to that. I can’t think of any type of music I haven’t played. I was classically trained but played country-western, swing, polkas and more.
“For a kid from Grand Island, Nebraska, there were times I wanted to pinch myself because I thought I was dreaming, but I was afraid to do that because I thought I might wake up and find out I was still playing polkas in Nebraska. Had I not received that phone call in 1965, I might still be doing that.
“I had a wonderful career and a lot of fun. I miss it terribly, not just the music but the camaraderie and the stories. A lot of the older guys worked with famous people in the 1930s and ’40s and had fascinating stories to tell.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.