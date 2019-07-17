Landscape photography by Buena Vistan Bill Mehaffey will be displayed through Sept. 30 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
Mehaffey developed his interest in photography during his career in medical sciences, according to a press release.
He took elective photography courses and had his own darkroom, where he enjoyed processing prints.
At one point, he took a break from photography and then returned to his passion during the transition from film to digital photography.
He is self-taught in digital photography and said he uses the art of printing as a way to enhance the expression of an image.
“This collection of my work is composed of images that are both real and some imagined. Some were constructed from two or more images to obtain the desired result, while others were processed to present the beauty of the scene,” Mehaffey said.
All of his photos at the hospital exhibit are for sale, and 25 percent of the proceeds are donated to the HRRMC Foundation.
More of Mehaffey’s work can be viewed at bmehaffeyarts.com.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley. Mehaffey’s is the hospital’s third exhibit this year, part of the hospital’s mission to create a healing environment.
For more information on exhibiting art at HRRMC, call 719-530-2217.
