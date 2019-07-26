Grant Sabin, who plays Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, has been called one of the hardest working musicians around.
Based in Colorado Springs, Sabin plays small and large venues throughout the state, captivating audiences with a powerful voice, energetic stage presences and mastery of multiple instruments, including guitar, harmonica and stompbox.
Well-versed in the blues tradition, Sabin has been labeled a prodigy in the genre. He plays from the heart, one of those musicians who have “it,” according to reviewers.
His baby face stands in contrast to his rough-edged voice. Sabin is a throwback, paying tribute to old sounds such as Sun House and Hendrix while tossing in many of his own songs.
Sabin’s performances, while rooted in the blues, also cross into folk and rock. His passion when performing is infectious, leading audiences to tap their feet and hit the dance floor.
Asked about his musical influences, Sabin lists names unfamiliar to casual listeners: Larry and His Flask, The Haunted Windchimes, The Flumps, The Hooten Hallers, Briffaut, The Broken Spoke, Tyler Gregory, Antique Scream, Lonesome Shack, The Salamanders, Jordan Smart, T Model Ford and Bob Log III.
Admission to the concert is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.