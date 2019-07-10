by Ernest Marquez
Special to The Mail
In collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival and School, Salida Aspen Concerts will present its second concert of its 43rd season of classical music concerts with a viola recital by Matthew Lipman.
The recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m.
The recital will be played without intermission. Prior to the concert, a preconcert discussion with Lipman will take place at 6:45 p.m.
A native of Chicago, the 27-year-old violist received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Julliard School of Music in New York City.
Lipman performs internationally as a chamber musician with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He has been a top prize winner of several national and international viola competitions.
Lipman is recognized as one of the world’s leading young musicians. He was the only violist featured on WFMT Chicago’s list of “30 Under 30” of the world’s top classical musicians.
Making his first visit to Salida, Lipman will be playing a very difficult program when he takes the stage for a performance of three unaccompanied works for viola. He will be performing the Partita No. 2 for Unaccompanied Violin in D minor, BWV 1004 by J.S. Bach, Sonata for Solo Viola, Op. 31, No. 4 by Paul Hindemith and Sonata for Solo Viola by György Ligeti.
Bach’s Partita No. 2 is a work in five movements, and the last movement, a Chaconne, is one of Bach’s more famous works.
Johannes Brahms wrote: “On one stave, for a small instrument, the man writes a whole world of the deepest thoughts and most powerful feelings. If I imagined that I could have created, even conceived the piece, I am quite certain that the excess of excitement and earth-shattering experience would have driven me out of my mind.”
Hindemith (1895-1963) was a German-born composer and a virtuoso violist. His works for viola are some of his most interesting and challenging. The Sonata for Solo Viola was written in 1923 and is in three movements. The final movement is thought to be heavily influenced by the Chaconne of Bach.
Ligeti (1923-2006) was a Hungarian-born composer. While his name may be unfamiliar, his music influenced the soundtrack for the 1968 movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” and the 2014 remake of “Godzilla.”
While Ligeti denied it, there are hints of the influence of the Bach Chaconne in his piece. Written between 1991 and 1994, it has been hailed as one of the major viola works of the 20th century.
Tickets may be purchased for $20. Students are admitted free with an accompanying adult, who may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
The concert will be followed by a reception featuring homemade cookies, punch and a chance to meet Lipman.
For more information about Lipman, visit matthew-lipman.com. For more information about Salida Aspen Concerts and the 2019 Summer Concert Series, visit salidaaspenconcerts.org.
Lipman’s concert is underwritten by Marquez & Herrick-Stare LLC.
Ernest Marquez is president of the board of Salida Concerts Inc. and is a criminal defense attorney at Marquez & Herrick-Stare LLC in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.