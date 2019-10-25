Poetry Live at the Paquette will feature three poets speaking on the themes of life and death in celebration of the upcoming Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Colorado poets Ellen Marie Metrick, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Barbara Ford met in 2006 at the Sparrows Poetry Festival in Salida, when they accepted the challenge to write and exchange a poem a day for 30 days, according to a press release.
Although they repeated the practice a number of times over the next few years, this will be the first time they have appeared together.
Metrick is a former San Miguel County Poet Laureate who has edited and written poetry and prose for local and regional publications for the past 20 years.
Trommer is also a former San Miguel County Poet Laureate, served as the Western Slope Poet Laureate for 2015-2017 and was a finalist for Colorado Poet Laureate earlier this year. She is also a singer who performs with the group Heartbeat.
Ford is a local poet who has hosted the radio show “Poets and Minstrels” on KHEN for more than 13 years and recently was the poetry judge for the Colorado State Fair.
The evening will include a round-robin open mike segment with sign-ups starting at 6:45 p.m.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted for continued production of poetry events.
Attendees are welcome to come in costume.
For more information call the SteamPlant at 719-530-0933.
