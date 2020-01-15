A collection of Salida painter Max Ruppeck’s watercolor paintings is on display until March 31 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
He is the hospital’s first featured artist of 2020.
In his work, Ruppeck focuses mainly on painting landscapes and cityscapes, although he has done figurative and portrait work in the past. Locations he has painted include Colorado, Europe and Mexico.
Ruppeck was born and raised in Chicago but moved to Salida three years ago after visiting the area for seven or eight years.
He said he painted his first watercolor in 1962 when he was a student at the University of Illinois. During that time, architects had to learn how to paint and draw structures accurately. Because of this, Ruppeck had to take several art classes to complete his degree. That resulted in an appreciation of artistic expression.
He received a master’s degree in architecture as well as urban planning.
Ruppeck has taken workshops by internationally known artists such as Mel Stabin, Charles Reid and Alvaro Castagnet. He has also taken workshops by Colorado artists such as Raleigh Kinney, James Pedersen and Dennis Pendleton. Historical artists who have influenced him include J.M.W. Turner, Picasso and Winslow Homer.
Ruppeck said his painting technique involves using as few strokes as possible with a large brush to apply color and value to a piece. He then adds details with smaller brushes or other applicators.
“I often add backgrounds, shading and details and intensify value contrasts in my studio, after the initial paint application is thoroughly dried,” he said.
Ruppeck primarily paints with watercolors although he does occasionally draw with pencils and black and white ink. He briefly experimented with gouache, or opaque watercolors. He said one of his favorite aspects of watercolors is that the material is difficult to control and maneuver.
All of Ruppeck’s paintings in the exhibit are for sale. The HRRMC Foundation will receive 25 percent of any proceeds.
The medical center has featured a new artist every quarter since 2008. Allison Gergley, HRRMC marketing and public relations director, said the hospital displays art as a way to promote a healing environment and add more color and vibrancy to the hospital walls.
Since the gallery’s creation, HRRMC has displayed more than 200 pieces of art, purchasing at least one per artist for the facility’s permanent gallery.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists with an emphasis on Arkansas Valley residents.
For more information on exhibition art at HRRMC, call 719-530-2217.
