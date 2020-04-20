The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will celebrate John Muir’s birthday and Earth Day with three virtual events.
GARNA has partnered with Michael Conti Productions LLC for a screening of “John Muir: The Unruly Mystic.” After purchasing tickets from GARNA’s website, viewers will have until May 1 to watch the film in their home, according to a press release.
Ticket purchase also entitles viewers to participate in two other virtual events: a discussion and Q&A via Zoom with director/producers Michael Conti and Heather Boyle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and a John Muir Zoom birthday party hosted by Conti and Boyle at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“The Unruly Mystic: John Muir” explores the life and works of the naturalist and conservationist who founded Yosemite National Park. Muir played many roles in his life: mystic, prophet, author, poet, conservationist and radical, who fought to protect the wild places he loved in the United States, places we can still visit today.
The film interviews noted psychiatrists, therapists, theologians, writers and everyday people and asks them to discuss their relationship with nature and its transformative effect in their lives.
To purchase a ticket for the virtual code at $5.99, visit garna.org/calendar/john-muir-birthday-celebration-virtual-event-2/.
For more information or links to the virtual events, contact Hillary at GARNA at info@garna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.