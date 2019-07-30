Acoustic guitarist Gene Farrar will play Americana music for the final free Concerts in the Park at 6 p.m. Thursday in McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista.
The Buena Vista Recreation Department rescheduled Farrar’s concert from last week due to inclement weather, according to a press release.
If the weather becomes an issue again, the concert will be relocated to the Aspen Room at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
