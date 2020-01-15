Boston jam band The Jauntee will perform a two-night run at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
The shows are for ages 21 and older, and a cover charge will apply.
The Jauntee formed at the end of 2010 with Scott Ferber on drums and vocals, Caton Sollenberger on guitar and vocals and a keyboardist who is no longer with the group. John Loland later joined the band on bass in 2012, and Tyler Adams joined on keyboard and vocals in 2015.
Three of the members attended Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Ferber said the show would appeal to fans of Phish and The Grateful Dead as well as anyone who enjoys classic rock, ’70s jazz fusion and bluegrass.
The Jauntee will perform three hour-long sets both nights.
Adams said the band has previously performed in Salida between seven and 10 times, including twice at FIBArk 2019.
The quartet has toured for almost a decade, stopping in 36 states along the way. On average, the band performs more than 100 shows a year, each containing a unique set list with improvisational sections.
In February and March, The Jauntee will stop by other Colorado venues such as the Caribou Room in Nederland on Feb. 8, Old Town Pub in Steamboat Springs on Feb. 28 and Ullr’s Tavern in Winter Park on March 20. Later in March, the band will embark on a West Coast tour with Spafford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.