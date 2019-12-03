Salida Council for the Arts kicks off its inaugural “Art Lover Gifting Campaign” with a concert by Acoustic Eidolon at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Acoustic Eidolon is duo of Joe Scott on “guitjo,” a specially made double-necked acoustic guitar, and Hannah Alkire on cello. Their resulting harmonies have been described as a blending of Celtic, Americana, world and flamenco musical influences.
The pair have performed internationally.
“I was so honored when I reached out to them this year and they immediately agreed to appear on behalf of SCFTA,” said Sue Ann Hum, president of the council board of directors. Hum was acquainted with the duo from a previous performance in Denver.
Scott and Alkire will also conduct a student workshop prior to the concert on Monday at Salida High School.
The new annual gifting campaign is at the center of the concert night and changes the way the council goes about the business of funding itself.
“We are setting a goal that will support all of our programs and events for 2020, instead of each program seeking individual funding, Hum said.
She said the organization wants to achieve its goal of $10,000 by April 1 so it can finalize its budget at an April meeting.
Salida Council for the Arts funds events such as Valley Visions Art Show, monthly Creative Mixers, community grants and high school scholarships geared toward the arts.
Following the April 1 deadline, Hum said the council will continue to raise money throughout the year to further support and to carry over to 2021.
Tickets for the Acoustic Eidolon concert cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door and are available at the Salida SteamPlant box office or online at eventbrite.com/e/music-acoustic-eidolon-in-concert-tickets-80582270741.
