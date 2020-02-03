Central Colorado Humanists will host a community celebration Saturday in honor of scientist Charles Darwin’s 211th birthday and International Darwin Day.
The free public celebration will start at 10 a.m. in the Piñon Room of Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Every year at this time, groups all over the world celebrate Charles Darwin’s many contributions to science, according to a press release. The official website, darwinday.org, notes the International Darwin Day mission “is to inspire people throughout the globe to reflect and act on the principles of intellectual bravery, perpetual curiosity, scientific thinking and hunger for truth as embodied in Charles Darwin.”
The program will include a showing of an episode of “Nova ScienceNow” called “Where Did We Come From?” The film is a journey back in time to the birth of our solar system to examine whether the key to Earth’s existence might have been the explosive shockwave of an ancient supernova.
Also included in the program is a chemist who has yielded a new kind of “recipe” for natural processes to assemble and create building blocks of life; a look at how the head louse, sucking human blood for millions of years, is offering clues about evolution; and neuroscientist André Fenton, who is looking into erasing painful memories with an injection.
All are welcome, and coffee and a birthday cake will be served.
Donations to the Central Colorado Humanists scholarship fund will be accepted.
For more about the organization, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org and its Facebook page.
