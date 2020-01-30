Today
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Summit County acoustic duo Spare Parts performs a blend of rock, classics, oldies and country at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
6 p.m. – 350 Central Colorado hosts a free green investment program, “Saving the World with Your Bank Account,” presented by local author Adrian Reif at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided.
6:30-10 p.m. – Teen Night at A Church, 419 D St., features games and karaoke-style open mike.
7-9 p.m. – Songs on Screen series presents “Keep on Keepin’ on,” which depicts the friendship of music legend and teacher Clark Terry, 89, and Justin Kauflin, a 23-year-old blind piano prodigy, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Cost is $9. Cash bar, popcorn and concessions are available.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Open Mike and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Friday
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Steely Dead, a musical hybrid of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
6-7:30 p.m. – Free dragon-making workshop for all ages, in preparation for the Feb. 8 dragon parade, at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
7-8:30 p.m. – Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the 15th annual Oscar-Nominated Short Films, featuring all the Oscar-nominated animated shorts, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Cash bar and concessions available.
8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. – Ragged Mountain Bluegrass Band performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. A cover charge may apply.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 p.m. – Boulder “Cosmic Americana” band Grant Farm performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – “The Novel Novel,” a workshop on creating a publishable novel, presented by Chaffee County Writers Exchange at Salida United Methodist Church, 224 E. Fourth St. Take an item for potluck lunch and a pen, pencil or laptop. Cost is $60 for nonmembers, $40 for members. Registration forms available at CCwritersExchange.org/Workshops.
5-7 p.m. – One-woman band Tiffany Christopher performs her own alternative brand of folk-rock at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
6-9 p.m. – Multi-instrumentalists Ryann and Jesse play a blend of newgrass, funk and rock and roll at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – History professor Dr. Duane Vandenbusche of Western Colorado University presents Monarch Mountain history, in celebration of the ski area’s 80 years, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The free event includes light hors d’oeuvres and a free 80th commemorative Elevation beer to the first 120 attendees older than 21.
Sunday
Poncha Springs
10 a.m. – Living Gluten-Free Workshop presented by CSU Extension, is a look into living, cooking and understanding a gluten-free lifestyle at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Registration is $20; RSVP to 719-539-6447. A small cookbook will be provided with registration.
Salida
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the 15th annual Oscar-Nominated Short Films, featuring all the Oscar-nominated live-action shorts, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Cash bar and concessions available.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to the Salida High School drama team.
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 719-539-6495 or 719-966-5095 for reservations.
Tuesday
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Free Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six categories, six questions per category, four chances to win.
7:30-9 p.m. – Salida Concerts midwinter concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features violinist William Hagen and pianist Albert Cano Smit. Tickets are $23 in advance at salidaconcerts.org/store or $25 at the door. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free with accompanying adult, and the adult may purchase a ticket for $10 at the door.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
