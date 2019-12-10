Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., will continue its monthly deep dive into art history Sunday through its Art on Film series with “Leonardo – The Works.”
Doors will open for the presentation at 2 p.m. with the feature film beginning at 2:30 p.m.
“Leonardo – The Works” is a documentary-style film analyzing the various paintings attributed to Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci 500 years after his death. Featured pieces will include “The Mona Lisa,” “Virgin of the Rocks” and “The Last Supper.”
In addition to his art, the film will dive into other aspects of Da Vinci’s life, including his sculpting and military architecture capabilities.
Patrick O’Brien, SteamPlant administrative event coordinator, said he believes film is a great way to showcase and analyze art.
“Film is the most accessible medium out there,” O’Brien said. “It’s a good form to create a communal experience.”
Since March 2018, the Art on Film series has featured films that examine the lives, inspirations and works of a number of iconic artists.
The series covers several mediums including both classic and contemporary art. The tone, focus and studio can vary from film to film, but the spotlight is ultimately put on the art itself.
Tickets can be purchased for $8 at the SteamPlant box office or online at salidasteamplant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.