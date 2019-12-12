Stargazers will be challenged by a near full moon during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower this week.
The Geminids, usually the most prolific show of the year with about 75 to 100 meteors per hour, will peak Friday night into Saturday morning.
December’s “cold” moon will be full Thursday, which means it will be light enough Friday night to make it difficult to see fainter meteor streaks.
For those willing to brave the cold to watch, the constellation Gemini, the shower’s radiant, or apparent point of origin, will be in the northeastern sky.
Although typically viewing is good all night during the Geminids, with the near full moon NASA recommends finding a place away from lights and facing away from the moon for the best chance of dark skies and a view of the elusive fireballs.
Bundling up is advised, and taking along a chair and sleeping bag is suggested.
NASA’s “Up All Night Chat” from Marshall Flight Center will be available online from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. MST at nasa.gov/connect/chat/geminids2011.html.
Most meteor showers are connected with comets. The Geminids are connected to a body called 3200 Phaeton, which NASA states is something of a mystery. Theories about the object include asteroid or extinct comet.
Earth entering the debris stream of Phaeton is what causes the December light show, as debris enters Earth’s atmosphere where it flares.
For more information about the 2019 Geminid meteor showers, visit nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov/news-display.cfm?News_ID=471.
