Chaffee County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave., instead of the Buena Vista School District meeting room.
They will consider a proposed name change of Chinaman Gulch near Johnson Village and Buena Vista to Trout Creek Gulch.
The valley, which is 1.5 miles long, is on Bureau of Land Management property.
According to a report from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, the name Chinaman Gulch has appeared on USGS maps since 1982, and the origin has not been determined.
The change was proposed by Kim Twombly, who said “the existing name is racially insensitive.”
The location is a popular off-highway vehicle trail. A 2018 BLM environmental assessment of the location used the names Chinaman Gulch, Chinaman’s Gulch and Chinamen Gulch. A 2019 OHV map from the Stay the Trail Education & Stewardship Alliance uses the name Chinamen Gulch.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. to consider a request for a heritage water subdivision exemption for the Morrison minor subdivision, owned by Gerald Morrison at 15974 CR 306, Buena Vista. The plan is to subdivide 10.81 acres into two lots and one outlot with a minimum lot size of 2 acres. The application is being reviewed concurrently with the subdivision application.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Introduction of Buena Vista Annex Clerk’s Office and Human Services Department staff members.
• A resolution for the Virga minor subdivision final plat.
• An agreement for cooperative wildfire protection.
• Consideration of grant award recommendations from Chaffee Common Ground.
• Strategic objections for Chaffee County multimodal plan with Kate Garwood.
