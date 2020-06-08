A Natural Grocers assistant manager had called Salida police dispatch before an incident took place May 31 for clarification on new regulations on the subject of forcing customers to wear masks. The dispatch center said police would not respond unless the store wanted to file trespassing charges. Reporter made the error.
Tres Litros’ taproom is now open and will sell all of its beers on draft in 5-, 10- and 16-ounce pours. Incomplete information was provided to The Mail.
The Mountain Mail makes every effort to print stories accurately. If an error occurs, call the editorial staff at 719-539-6691 so a correction can be printed in the next edition.
