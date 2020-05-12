Salida High School senior Zayne Walker received the Spartan Fighting Heart Trophy Monday at a remote ceremony.
Every year the award is presented to a graduating athlete who has consistently demonstrated their willingness to perform to the best of their ability. Winners must show good sportsmanship and outstanding leadership qualities as well as participate in at least two school sports.
“It’s truly an honor to get this award because a lot of great people have gotten it before,” Walker said.
Salida High School Athletic Director Jim Coscarella presented the award.
“Zayne was picked because he represents everything we want out of a student athlete here at Salida High School,” Coscarella said. “He’s a great athlete, but more importantly his character and how he carries himself, and just the passion he has, are just above reproach. And we’re just happy and proud that he’s part of our Spartan family.”
While in high school, Walker competed as a member of the wrestling, baseball and football teams. He suffered a shoulder injury while wrestling that required surgery and temporarily set back his athletic career, but he was able to push through it.
Following graduation, he intends to pursue a degree in exercise science at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where he plans to play football or baseball.
Had COVID-19 restrictions not been in place, he would have received the trophy during the school’s general awards ceremony.
The trophy was donated by Robert Finck and Robert Daniels and has been annually updated since the late 1970s. Walker will be the 44th name in a historical list of Spartans. Both of his uncles and his father, Tim Walker, were all previously nominated for the trophy, but Zayne Walker is the first in his family to receive it.
The trophy will remain on school grounds with his name engraved on it. As part of his award, Walker received a $250 scholarship.
Nominations for the award are made by head coaches. Every nominee who completes an application receives a keychain with their name inscribed on it.
Other 2020 nominees were Jamison Batinich, Frank DeCew, Ben Fuller, Nico Granzella, Madison Patch and Finley Petit.
