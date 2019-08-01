Chaffee County is working on a plan to use money from the 0.25 percent sales tax increase approved in 2018’s Ballot Issue 1A to improve forest health and reduce wildfire danger.
The first part of that plan is a Community Wildfire Protection Plan update, which starts with a Wildfire Risk Assessment, according to an Envision Chaffee County press release.
The county’s last Community Wildfire Protection Plan was completed 10 years ago, Envision Chaffee County board President Cindy Williams said, and a lot of things have changed since then, especially regarding technology.
Those working on the plan also want to make sure the county is spending the money allocated from Chaffee County Ballot Issue 1A, Williams said.
A lot of grant dollars are available for implementing on-the-ground treatments, Williams said, and the seed money from 1A combined with the community’s engagement puts Chaffee County in a good position to get those dollars.
“If they give us money, we know where to put it, and the community will make sure the work gets done,” Williams said.
The second phase of the project will use the risk assessment and forest management constraints such as cost to identify where the best opportunities to reduce wildfire risk are.
The full plan should be ready in the first quarter of next year, Williams said.
In developing the plan, the county is working with the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute at Colorado State University, which is partially funded by the U.S. Forest Service, Williams said.
The forest institute has the latest technology to identify problem areas, she said, and can pull information about assets the community wants to protect.
That allows those involved with the Community Wildfire Protection Plan to determine where and how to get the most benefit for dollars spent, Williams said, and accelerate treatment of wildfires.
You can’t treat everywhere, she said, so you have to shoot for the most effective treatment areas.
A similar approach has been used in the Poudre River watershed.
Williams said that because of Envision Chaffee County and the county’s progressive attitude toward conservation, the forest institute’s services are in-kind, essentially a donation.
The forest institute is using the county sort of like a test kitchen, Williams said, where it can try out new approaches and technology.
She said the best way for members of the public to get involved with the plan is to sign up for Envision Chaffee County’s email newsletter, which contains a lot of information. In addition Envision will hold public meetings about the plan sometime in the fall.
If residents want to get more involved, Williams said, they can contact Envision through centralcoloradoconservancy.org/envision-chaffee-county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.