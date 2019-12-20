Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board’s grant recommendations Tuesday, handing out $111,000 to local nonprofit organizations.
The collection period for this grant cycle was from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. For the 2020 grant cycle and all future cycles, the collection periods will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
The members of the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB), Chair Molly Walker, Vice Chair Dave Henson, Irv Broudy, Dennis Giese, Sterling Stoudenmire and Beth Helmke, reviewed 24 grant applications.
In a memo to the commissioners, the board stated, “If all the top-ranked grants were funded at the requested amount, then only seven of the 24 grants could be fully funded with the dollars available.
“METAB therefore reviewed the grant applications to determine if a reduced level of funding could be considered, based on the alternative funding amount reflected in each application.
“The METAB unanimously agreed that the lowest ranked applications would not be awarded funding. For those in higher tiers, award recommendations were based on percentage of the applicant’s full funding request and the relative ranking of their application, with higher ranked applications receiving a greater proportion of their requested amount.”
The grant awards, listed under their appropriate category, are:
Workforce and family housing – $45,175.
• Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity – $20,400.
• Chaffee Housing Trust – $24,775.
Organizations serving the youth of Chaffee County – $47,980.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County – $20,000.
• Family & Youth Initiatives – $10,000.
• Full Circle Restorative Justice Diversion Program – $5,280.
• Chaffee County Childcare Initiative – $5,000.
• Salida Circus Outreach Foundation – $3,500.
• elevateHer – $3,200.
• Salida Sunrise Rotary’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library – $1,000.
Human Services – $11,345.
• Mindfulness in the Jail – $4,750.
• Ark Valley Helping Hands – $4,000.
• Mini-Blessings School Program Expansion – $1,095.
• Achieve, Inc. 2020 Special Needs Employment Project – $1,500.
Public and Mental Health – $6,500.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Chaffee County – $4,000.
• Chaffee County Public Health Diabetes Prevention and Management – $1,000.
• Chaffee County Public Health Child Passenger Safety Program – $1,500.
Enforcement of Drug Laws
• No grant applications.
