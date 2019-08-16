The city has received one completed nomination petition for Salida City Council, from Ward 1 incumbent Jane Templeton, during the nine days since nominations for Salida elections opened.
Templeton was appointed in December to fill the vacancy created by Rusty Granzella’s resignation.
Three city council seats, one from each ward, are up for election Nov. 5, plus the mayor’s office and city treasurer.
To run for office, residents must have lived in the city/their ward (for city council candidates) for at least a year and must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters in the city/ward.
The deadline to return petitions is Aug. 26.
