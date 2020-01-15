The American dipper, sometimes called a water ouzel, lives year-round in the Arkansas Valley. Unique in that it doesn’t migrate south for winter, it finds almost all of its food underwater.
While it appears nondescript with sooty-gray plumage, it has a distinctive robust song. If you spend any time along streams and rivers you’ve probably heard them as they zip up and down looking for their next meal. You know it’s a dipper when it starts bouncing up and down on a rock as if to shake off the cold, then plunges straight into frigid water.
Often described as stocky with a short tail and short powerful wings, dippers are well suited for aquatic life. Dippers have dense feathers to insulate against chilly waters from the Sawatch Mountains. They even have a special preening oil found only in dipper plumage that helps waterproof their feathers.
In addition to its clear wind- and dust-protecting nictitating membrane, dippers have a third white eyelid that allows underwater vision. Nasal flaps keep water out of their nostrils, allowing them to remain underwater for 30 seconds or longer.
These traits are instrumental for survival, allowing dippers to duck, swim and dive underwater in search of food.
Those who observe dippers in action often describe a bird “walking” along the bottom of a stream or river. While it seems a wild claim, that is exactly what it does. Using its wings as a foil in the current to push it down, it walks along the bottom in search of aquatic insects, making it unique among songbirds.
As local anglers know, rivers and streams are rich in aquatic insects like stone flies, mayflies and crane flies. This abundance is why we have a healthy dipper population, as these bugs make up the bulk of its diet.
The best time to watch dippers is during nesting season. The female generally picks a nest location along a section of stream or river rich in food. Then, she and her mate build a ball-like nest of moss, leaves and grass.
Typically found in a crevice on a cliff or large boulder, nests will be under an overhang and almost always over water. While such locations are dry and guard chicks from attacks from below, they make for a challenging first.
Before newly hatched chicks are ready to take that leap, they need lots of food. Dipper parents make trip after trip delivering meals for chicks. As they grow, chicks peek out from the nest and call to their parents demanding food.
Young fledglings stay close to the nest as dipper parents continue to feed them every four to five minutes, and adults teach them necessary skills to survive.
Spring days pass quickly as fledglings grow stronger and begin to explore further from the nesting area in search of their own space.
With long warm days of summer comes snow melt. Waters along the Arkansas River begin to rise. These silt-stained waters become less ideal for dippers, and they move on to smaller streams. They migrate to higher elevations where the water stays clear and food is easy to find.
This behavior of moving from high elevation to low elevation based on weather conditions puts them in the category of altitudinal migrant birds and make them one of the few songbirds that remain in our valley year-round.
