Six local ranchers described their top challenges caused by growth during a forum Thursday attended by about 40 real estate agents and other residents in Poncha Springs.
The event was designed to help real estate professionals inform their clients about topics that are especially challenging the agricultural community as the county grows, according to a press release.
The event was facilitated by Envision Chaffee County and sponsored by Realtors of Central Colorado and Central Colorado Conservancy.
On the panel were ranchers Andrew Richardson, Art Hutchinson, Brady Everett, Natalie Allio and Bruce Cogan. Ken McMurry participated from the audience. Together, they manage more than half of the county’s ranchlands.
Issues concerning fences, dogs and irrigation ditches are the top three growth challenges they face, the ranchers said.
In a story about inadequate fencing, Cogan described a new subdivision with hundreds of yards of beautiful new fence that failed to install a cattle guard at the access road.
“Cattle love holes in fences,” Allio said. “They’re curious and they love going through them.”
Colorado is a fence-out state, meaning landowners must construct and maintain fencing if they want to keep cattle off their property. As more residence driveways are added along rural county roads, cattle drives are taking longer and more cowboys are needed to get the job done.
“There are 10 new homes now on one county road that weren’t there before,” Anderson said. “The majority have no fences and definitely no gates. They have beautiful landscaping that can definitely be wrecked by cows, so the stress level goes way up on my end.”
A challenge with unattended dogs is that they can be innocently curious about a new calf and approach it, causing the mother cow to aggressively defend her baby, sometimes accidentally stepping on it and breaking its leg or even killing it.
Dogs also will “play” with cattle, chasing them from one end of a pasture to the other for hours, causing undue stress on the animals. It is also dangerous for the pets, Allio said.
“It’s an avoidable problem if everyone knew,” Everett said.
Richardson said he and his family maintain 27 miles of ditch for their agricultural operations in Chaffee County.
The family spends three weeks every spring clearing out debris so water will flow freely to the hay fields that support their cow/calf and grass-fed beef operation.
Twenty years ago, few private parcels existed along the ditches, but the number of residences is much higher these days.
According to the county’s Right to Ranch ordinance, ditch owners can do maintenance at any time without notice. But being the guy walking around a property with a pitchfork – or driving a backhoe through someone’s yard – causes unpleasant confrontations, Richardson said.
The ranchers agreed that rather than harboring any malicious intent, the root cause of the mounting challenges is a general lack of understanding about rural living and unawareness about Right to Ranch topics among new rural landowners.
“If we had your help communicating these issues to your clients that would be a huge help,” Anderson told the Realtors.
The event wrapped up with real estate agents offering suggestions about how they can share information. They agreed to reprint and distribute a brochure that summarizes Right to Ranch concepts, and an accredited continuing education course is in the works.
The forum was funded by a Greater Outdoors Colorado Excellence grant awarded to Central Colorado Conservancy for the Growing Good Neighbors program, which is one of 40 programs and projects developed through the Envision Chaffee County growth initiative’s community planning effort.
To learn more about the Chaffee County Right to Ranch code, contact a Realtor, visit chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning-Land-Use-Code and click on Article 3 or email envision@centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
