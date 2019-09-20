Mail carriers were bitten by dogs 5,714 times last year across the nation, the U.S. Postal Service reported.
Dearborn, Michigan, letter carrier Tameka Toliver recalled being pinned on a porch by a dog that bit her above her knee. “It happened so fast, even with all my training, I barely had time to react,” Toliver said in a press release. “I’m still scared when I get close to that house because I remember the attack so vividly. It takes a long time to get over the fear.”
When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of the uniform and other costs, which can run into thousands of dollars.
The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority and dedicates a week each April to Dog Bite Awareness.
The Postal Service offers these tips to help prevent dog bite injuries:
Door delivery: If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs have burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors.
Electronic fencing: Although the electronic fence may keep your dog from wandering, it may not always protect a mail carrier who must enter your property to deliver the mail. Even homes with curbside mailboxes may have oversized packages or signature-needed items that require the carrier to approach a doorstep and cross the boundaries of the electronic fence.
Dog in yard: Make sure your dog is properly restrained on a leash or in a fenced area away from where your mail carrier is delivering the mail.
Mail delivery service can be interrupted at an address or neighborhood that the carrier deems unsafe because of an unrestrained dog. When service is interrupted at an address or neighborhood, everyone involved will have to pick up their mail at their local post office.
Tracking: Many online vendors offer package tracking service, and the Postal Service provides Informed Delivery (informeddelivery.usps.com) for letter mail and package tracking. You can use such services as a way to gauge when the carrier is on the way and ensure your dog is properly restrained.
