by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Crest Academy educators awaited their students outside the school Tuesday as they collected materials loaned to students during the last months of school.
Crest teachers sent home books and other learning materials, including juggling balls and scarves for physical education, when in-person learning was discontinued in March.
Students were asked to return the items to the school as the school year ended.
Principal Jill Davis said the toughest part of the virtual classroom mode of teaching was not being able to help kids face to face.
“It was a barrier,” Davis said.
She said she learned how important face-to-face interaction is in learning and connecting with students and helping them.
“There’s no replacement for solving problems together,” she said.
Davis said she has a new appreciation for the district’s technology department, who helped the school negotiate the ins and outs of remote techonology.
Teacher Josh Oberleaf said one thing they will have to work on with students in the future is tech resiliency when things aren’t working as they should.
Davis said if the remote learning model is to continue in any form, certain subjects that are more difficult to distance learn, like math, will have to be rethought.
During the last months of school, students and teachers met in Zoom meetings, including sharing their “Big Life Journal,” which was done online as a whole school.
Crest started the year with 34 students enrolled.
Davis said some kids adapted to the distance learning model just fine.
She said they plan to “start where we left off” in fall.
