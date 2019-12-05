A trial date of March 5-6 was set for Trevor Martineau Wednesday in Chaffee County District Court.
Martineau, a former guard at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, faces multiple charges stemming from a July 2 incident in which he allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband, including methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone, into the facility by concealing it inside a burrito in his lunchbox.
An earlier plea agreement was rejected by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
The public defender’s office has requested that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation provide the exact weights of the substances Martineau is accused of trying to take into the correctional facility.
Murphy gave attorneys a plea cut-off date of Jan. 29.
