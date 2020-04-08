Salida High School students Hannah Rhude and Daniel Richardson and Cotopaxi student Jonah Bertolino have been selected as delegates for the 2020 Youth Tour in June in Washington, D.C., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced.
The three will represent their schools, communities and the electric co-op during the tour. They will join students from around the state in Denver for a day to get acquainted and learn about rural electric systems in Colorado before flying to Washington for seven days, a press release stated.
Sponsored by their local rural electric cooperatives, students from all over the U.S. tour sites around Washington and meet with energy industry and government officials. More than 1,900 students attended the event in 2019.
Students spend a full day on Capitol Hill meeting with the Colorado congressional delegation and eating lunch in the cafeteria with congressional staffers. The students are introduced to issues faced by rural electric cooperatives on a state and national level.
Winners are selected for the all-expenses-paid trip based on their application and an essay on why they would be a good candidate for the experience.
Application packets are available for download from Sangre de Cristo’s website, myelectric.coop, each year in early October. Deadline for application submissions is the beginning of January.
For more information call 719-395-2412 or toll-free 844-395-2412, or email communications@myelectric.coop.
