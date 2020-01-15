The Chaffee County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan until its March 3 meeting.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, reported the applicant was still missing two reports, one from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and one from the Colorado Geological Survey.
The application was first heard and tabled on Oct. 29, then continued to Nov. 5.
The Planning Commission will meet again Jan. 28 for a work session followed by a regular meeting.
