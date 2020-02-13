Despite public concern that the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance would stop development in Salida, annual data suggested that the ordinance had no effect on Salida developments in 2019.
During a Salida Planning Commission work session Tuesday, Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen presented multiple bar graphs, the first of which detailed the commission’s yearly activity. The graph revealed that 2019 was the commission’s most active year between 2015 and 2019.
Total residential units permitted in 2019 were down about 20 from 2018. Van Nimwegen said he does not believe the decrease is entirely because of the ordinance because few projects reached the point where a permit could be issued.
On the other hand, accessory dwelling unit permits more than doubled in 2019 at 17 compared to eight in 2018.
The ordinance passed in November 2018.
The purpose of the work session was to discuss how the ordinance can be improved before being presented to city council.
Some of the improvements the commision discussed include how prices are set at 80 percent AMI, whether or not the requirement of having a job in Salida or Chaffee County should have priority over income qualification for affordable units, and whether or not every 60 percent AMI should equal two required 80 percent AMI units.
A full list of the discussed improvements can be found in the planning commission’s Feb. 11 work session packet on cityofsalida.com/library/meetings.
In terms of how prices are set at 80 percent AMI, Read McCulloch, Chaffee Housing Trust executive director, said rents should follow Colorado Housing and Finance Authority guidelines per bedroom size.
When it came to prioritizing low income units based on income level or employment in Salida or Chaffee County, the commission discussed installing a point system that would take those two factors, as well as others, into account when selecting housing candidates.
In regards to every 60 percent AMI unit equaling two required 80 percent units, McCulloch recommended a ratio of three 80 percent AMI units to two 60 percent units instead.
Commission members will individually look over the list of proposed improvements and will break them down to determine possible solutions for the next work session. They will design more concrete answers there before drafting amendments to the ordinance and sending them to council. A timeline has not been established as of yet.
In other business, the commission reviewed Bob’s Rules of Order, an informal version of Robert’s Rules of Order, a U.S. parliamentary procedure manual.
The rules of order go over how motions are made, how to address issues at hand without getting off track, and how to facilitate discussions and public input.
The commission will vote on adopting Bob’s Rules of Order as a guide at the commission’s next regular meeting.
