The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host an event to meet the Salida mayor, three council members and treasurer from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Because only one candidate filed for each of the city offices up for election in November, Salida City Council voted Sept. 3 to cancel the election and declare the five candidates elected as of Nov. 5.
All five will attend the League of Women Voters event, according to a press release. They are Mayor P.T. Wood, Councilwoman Jane Templeton, Councilman-elect Mike Pollock, Councilwoman-elect Alisa Pappenfort and Treasurer-elect Merrell Bergin.
After each of the five makes two-minute introductory remarks, the remainder of the evening will be a meet and greet so attendees can meet the city officials.
The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County provides opportunities for local residents to hear candidates running for office and learn about ballot issues, and it does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.
For more information about the group, visit lwvchafeecounty.org.
