Hans Green, scientific instrument maker for 27 years at the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics will present a Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The program is titled, “The Art Behind the Science: Instrument Making at the Joint Institute of Laboratory Astrophysics, CU Boulder.”
Green will review the physics research at the institute and discuss the work of the institute’s Instrument Shop designing, building, and testing precise scientific instruments in support of that research.
There will be a video tour of the Instrument Shop and photos of recent projects.
Some of Green’s projects have included Boze-Einstein condensate, atom trapping experiments; and atomic clock and quantum computing research.
While working on highly technical projects, Green is also in charge of the student program in the institute’s instrument workshop and has mentored two engineering students from Salida in the past year.
As a licensed pilot, Green has built his own airplane and enjoys flying to various places, including remote airfields. He also enjoys biking, canoeing, and rafting.
The institute is world class and is based at the University of Colorado Boulder. It is at the forefront of cutting-edge research into quantum information science and technology, atomic and molecular physics, laser physics, biophysics, chemical physics, nanoscience and precision measurement.
The lab was started in 1962, a joint institute of UC-Boulder and what was known then as the National Bureau of Standards. Its scientific research depends on the expertise of the technical staff and designers.
The institute’s current faculty includes two Nobel laureates, Eric Cornell and John Hall, as well as two John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Fellows, Margaret Murnane and Ana Maria Rey.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists.
A discussion and light refreshments will follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is welcome to join the online program via Zoom.
The connection information is as follows: Topic: Sunday Science With Hans Green. Time: 10 a.m. July 5.
Join the Zoom meeting by logging onto cuboulder.zoom.us/j/99074449328. The meeting ID is 990 7444 9328. To join by SIP 99074449328@zoomcrc.com or by H.323 162.255.37.11 (US West).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.