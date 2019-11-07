The consultants working on the city of Salida’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Master Plan have released a community survey to solicit community feedback on the plan.
Jamie Sabbach, CEO of 110 Percent, the consultant hired to create the plan, said they want to gather community input in addition to what has already been collected at public meetings. She said the survey is the last community engagement effort in the PROST planning process.
The survey, which was released Wednesday, contains some specific questions about funding the team would like more input on, Sabbach said.
The next public meeting on the PROST plan will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Salida SteamPlant. The meeting will provide an update on the PROST process, and the survey will be administered at the meeting. The survey is also available online.
After the survey results come in, the consulting team will meet with stakeholders to create goals for the plan, then craft a report with summaries, recommendations, etc.
Another public meeting will take place, hopefully in January, to unveil the plan, Sabbach said. She said she hopes to have the plan adopted at city council’s first meeting in February.
The survey will be live until the end of the day Nov. 22. It can be found at bit.ly/salidaPR-survey.
