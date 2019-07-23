Graduate students from the University of Denver’s College University tested their drone-piloting skills in Chaffee County July 15-19 at the invitation of the Central Colorado UAS Club.
The students were here working toward their Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) license.
The UAV ground school practical course, led by instructor Chris Leatherman and DU Geographic Information Systems Department Director Steven Hick with teaching assistant Jerry Ceja Jr., spent four weeks in online classes learning FAA regulations and one week piloting drones in real-world scenarios in preparation for their licensure test.
In the past the practicum has been held on the DU campus. This year Taylor Albrecht, president of the local UAS club, invited the group to come to Chaffee County to experience the varied terrain and real-world conditions similar to what they might find in the field.
The invitation came about in conjunction with the club’s mission to get university groups into Chaffee County as part of their master plan.
Throughout the week the students flew at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort and Chaffee County Search and Rescue South headquarters.
Dennis Heap, a member of the local UAS club, invited the team to his property on CR 162, where the group had permission to fly over his and an adjoining neighbor’s properties.
Students took turns putting their piloting skills through the paces on a skills course as well as doing some exploration around the properties and dealing with sudden wind gusts and dense tree cover.
Leatherman said the experience in Chaffee County gave the students a chance to deal with different scenarios and real-world fails where they needed to change their plans.
Among the students was Michelle Spencer, the only woman in the class.
Spencer said that of the approximately 100,000 licensed UAV pilots in the United States, only about 5,000 are women, which is beginning to approach the percentage of female manned aircraft pilots, which currently stands at about 7 percent.
Most of those female UAV pilots are in the 35 and older range. Spencer said she hopes younger women in the 16- to 24-year-old range become more interested in the industry.
Spencer and fellow GIS certificate student Ian Ray both have backgrounds in secondary education and said they support efforts to take UAV technology to high schools.
Ray, a biologist, teaches at Community College of Aurora and spends part of his time doing primate research in South Africa.
He is getting the GIS certificate and his Part 107 license to help facilitate monitoring subjects in the wild.
Both Spencer and Ray were scheduled to take their Part 107 licensure test Friday. Thursday was their last day to get in some hands-on practice.
Ceja, who is working on a master’s degree in environmental policy and management, already has a Part 107 license and was helping teach the practical aspects of the course.
He said the opportunity for the group to see what was involved in visualizing and creating a plan for a mapping mission, such as the one the students carried out at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, was good experience.
Hick said the hope is to include the UAV course in the undergraduate curriculum in the future, and having someone like Ceja with experience teaching the material may make that hope more viable to offer the course to more students.
