by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Free fingerling potatoes will be given away from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds parking lot, 10165 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
“These potatoes are amazing,” said Linda Heltzel, who organized the effort with her husband, Eric. “They’re so good.”
She said the potatoes, from Mountain Valley Produce in Center, typically are sold to high-end restaurants. With many restaurants closed, however, the demand hasn’t been there, and Heltzel said their friend who works at Mountain Valley was considering dumping the potatoes.
“I’m really bothered by the news of all the food being wasted,” she said about why she started the effort.
Last week, she said they gave away 2,000 pounds of potatoes at Howard Hall. This week, they’ll give out another 2,000 pounds at the fairgrounds.
She said the organic potatoes can either be eaten or planted.
“Come with a bag or a box, a mask and a good-social distancing attitude,” Heltzel said.
The potatoes will be free, but donations will be accepted. Donations last week went to local food banks, and this week’s donations will go to Salida First Presbyterian Church’s S.O.S. program.
