The Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery is undertaking a project to replace the existing glass block windows in the hatchery building with modern double-pane glass windows that will mimic the look of the original 1890 windows.
This is the last step in restoring the historic building’s exterior to its former glory, according to a press release.
Over the past several years the roof, front porch and front door have been refurbished to come as near as possible to their original appearance. The final step is to replace the glass block windows and doors.
In the 1960s, the original windows and French entry doors leading from the front porch to the superintendent’s offices were replaced with glass block. This not only cut down on the light reaching the interior of the building but also destroyed the building’s original appearance.
The new project will replace 16 windows, three French doors (nonoperational) and four sidelights. Several of the smaller windows in the rear of the building will remain glass block as they are behind mechanical equipment.
The Friends group estimates the project will cost $95,000. So far it has raised $76,000, and an additional $19,000 is needed to fully fund the project. Phoenix Window Restoration has been selected to do the work.
Ed Stege, the hatchery project leader, has worked during his tenure to restore the exterior appearance. The Friends said they would like to complete the window project before Stege retires in a year and a half.
The building is currently used to preserve the genetic diversity of Colorado’s state fish by housing and spawning greenback cutthroat trout once thought to be extinct.
Donations for the project may be made to Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, P.O. Box 1194, Leadville, CO 80462 or at friendsoftheleadvillenationalfishhatchery.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.