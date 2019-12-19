The Salida Hospital District board reapproved 2020 budget resolutions Tuesday based on updated values from taxing authorities.
The board approved the 2020 budget resolutions at its November meeting, but property values were updated, and the board had to revisit the resolutions with the updated change of $31 with a mill levy of 1.787.
The board also approved:
• Mandatory life support training for medical providers, including advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) and pediatric advanced life support (PALS) at Buena Vista Health Clinic and family medicine providers with admitting privileges, and basic life support for providers at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Salida Family Medicine on U.S. 50 with a recommendation for ACLS and PALS.
• Privilege delineation forms for allergy and immunology, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, general surgery, hand surgery, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, pathology, sleep medicine and urology as presented by HRRMC Chief of Staff Dr. Daniel Waldrop.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of financial services, presented the financial summary for November.
Total operating revenues were up 3.5 percent in November, while total operating expenses were down 3 percent.
Fagerberg said the hospital remains in compliance for number of days of cash on hand.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko reported that pharmacy service to the Westcliffe clinic began this week.
A similar service will begin at the Saguache clinic in early January.
Providers will visit Saguache two days a week, alternating with two days of rehabilitation.
Providers will put in prescriptions for Saguache patients on clinic days, and rehabilitation practitioners will take the medication from Salida to Saguache the following day.
The closest pharmacy to Saguache is in Monte Vista, a distance of about 35 miles.
Board member Tom Eve gave a facilities report in which he said the work on the lab and sleep room is progressing in the Outpatient Pavilion. He said it is down to the small details.
Eve said the acceleration and deceleration lanes from Colo. 291 to CR 154 are complete.
He said new signage at the hospital is being completed.
A new programmable electric sign for the hospital was recently erected on Colo. 291.
Eve said work on the Buena Vista Health Clinic has begun and is progressing very well.
At the hospital the changes to dietary services are scheduled to be completed over the holidays.
Board member Jean Moltz said the HRRMC Foundation had met and approved its 2020 budget and strategic plan.
She said the 2020 Jewel Ball is scheduled for Sept. 12, which is a little earlier than usual, but that was when the venue at Chaffee County Fairgrounds was available.
The board is next scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
