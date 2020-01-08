by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The last of the 23 dogs seized by Salida police officers in July and August found a new home for the holidays.
The two remaining Chihuahuas in the care of Ark-Valley Humane Society, Harley and Alaska, were adopted together just before Christmas, AVHS operations manager Jonny Sandoval said.
The first 15 dogs were seized July 23 from the home of Angelina Sanchez on a search warrant based on information that a number of dogs were being neglected. At the time five dead dogs and a dead rabbit were also found on the premises.
The seized dogs were taken to AVHS, where they underwent the process of medical and behavioral evaluations and were provided with medical care, socialization and house training.
Nine additional dogs were discovered Aug. 25 at another house connected to Sanchez, a violation of Sanchez’s bail bond conditions. Sanchez was allowed to keep one of the dogs, and the other eight were taken to AVHS, where they too were evaluated and received the care they needed.
Following the second confiscation, Sanchez relinquished her rights to the animals, allowing the Humane Society to put them up for adoption.
Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, said eight of the dogs were adopted out of the shelter and 15 were transferred to partner shelters.
She said the shelter followed up on the dogs placed at other facilities, and all were adopted.
“Considering the behavioral challenges, it’s amazing they all had a positive outcome and were able to be placed in homes,” van Leuken said.
She said the role of the foster pet parents was important in the care of the dogs since the seizures took place during the shelter’s busiest season and space was limited.
Sixteen of the dogs were fostered out to volunteers who helped with socializing and house training the dogs so they could be adopted following police investigation into the case.
Van Leuken said, “It was wonderful that so many people stepped up and helped take that pressure off of the shelter until we could figure out adoptive homes or transfer sites.”
