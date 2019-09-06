by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado Department of Transportation will start work Monday on a project to replace and upgrade guardrails in southwest and south-central Colorado, including on U.S. 285 near Saguache and Johnson Village.
The project encompasses eight highways, and only one highway will be worked on at a time. The work on U.S. 285 is estimated to begin around early November, according to a CDOT press release.
The project is expected to be completed in November.
The work near Saguache is expected to take about two weeks, and the Johnson Village work will take about two days.
Motorists should expect single-lane closures in the work areas.
Gonzales Construction of Dolores is the contractor on the project, which has a total budgeted cost of $528,000.
“These locations have been identified in need of repair or complete replacement. Some guardrails are old and some have been damaged by vehicles hitting the rail structures – exactly what they are there for,” Lisa Schwantes, CDOT southwest region communications manager, said in an email.
The project is part of CDOT’s “Whole System – Whole Safety” initiative, which Schwantes said highlight’s CDOT’s main objective, which is safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.