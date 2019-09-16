by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Donald Mueller, 73, was seriously injured Sunday after his motorcycle crashed into a log on the highway while he was traveling southbound on U.S. 285.
Sgt. Blake White, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said a pickup in front of the motorcycle was able to swerve to avoid the log. However, Mueller was unable to dodge the piece of wood in the highway and crashed his bike.
The wreck happened at 1:46 p.m. near mile marker 140, about halfway between Salida and Buena Vista.
The crash partially blocked the highway until the tow truck arrived to take the bike away, but White said they were able to direct traffic around it without having to close the highway.
It was unclear whether a citation was issued or not, White said.
