The Fremont County Democratic Party will hold the 2020 Democratic precinct caucus on Saturday, March 7, at 12:30 p.m. at the Washington School at 606 N. 9th St. in Canon City.
Fremont County’s west-end precincts 22, 23 and 24 will caucus at the Cotopaxi School at 345 County Road 12, Cotopaxi, on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m.
To vote in a precinct caucus, a voter has to be a resident of the precinct for at least 22 days, registered to vote no later than 22 days before the caucus and affiliated with the Democratic Party for at least 22 days prior to caucus.
Anyone who turns 18 or becomes a naturalized citizen less than 22 days before their party’s caucus may still participate, if they are a registered member of the Democratic Party. In addition, a prevoter registrant who is 17 years old on the date of a caucus and who will be 18 years old on the date of the next general election may vote at the caucus.
The Fremont County Democratic Assembly will be held Saturday, March 21, at Washington School in Canon City. Registration will begin at 5 p.m.
The Democratic State Assembly will be held on Saturday, April 18, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
