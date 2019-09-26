The Chaffee County Planning Commission unanimously passed the Cool Clear Water Townhomes major impact review Tuesday during its regular meeting.
Planning Commission Chairman Mike Allen said the action was the first step, which gave a “concept view” to the project. The impact review will now go before the county commissioners during their Oct. 10 meeting. If approved, there will be a subdivision exemption plat review, which Allen said has a lot more details.
He said Article 5 of the county land use code addresses condominiums and townhouses and is intended to add some flexibility that a full subdivision project might not have.
The project proposes to use 26.12 acres to create 12 townhouses in groups of two units and one lot for an existing single-family house, creating 13 units.
Allen said this is a type of cluster subdivision exemption, a part of the land use code designed to provide greater contiguous open space with denser housing envelopes.
“It’s about putting units on smaller lots, while preserving other parts of the property as more open space,” Allen said. “Overall, it has the same amount of density as a regular subdivision.”
Allen said it is a complicated process and a different style with different density, but in his opinion the county needs these kinds of creative mechanisms for multifamily housing, which is important for workforce housing.
