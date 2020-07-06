Chaffee County Public Health reported COVID-19 cases may be on the uptick with four new cases in the county.
Pubic health received confirmation Saturday of four new positive COVID-19 cases of Chaffee County residents, bringing the total number of Chaffee County cases to 80.
The ages and genders of the newest positive cases are:
• Pediatric positive case
• 24-year-old male
• 26-year-old male
• 53-year-old male
The positive cases and their family members are in isolation. Contact tracing and exposure notification has begun.
All close contacts of the positive cases will receive a phone call from a public health nurse and be asked to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.
Close contacts will also be asked to get a COVID-19 test at the Community Testing Clinic Tuesday, or sooner, with their primary care physician.
One of the positive cases had been living and working in another state and has had no exposure to Chaffee County residents.
The other three positive cases are under investigation, but were in Chaffee County when they became symptomatic.
These three cases strongly suggest that Chaffee County is experiencing some level of community transmission of COVID-19 a press release stated.
“COVID-19 cases are spiking around the country, especially in neighboring states. And with the influx of visitors during the holiday weekend, it is possible we will see a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County, said CCPH nurse Emily Anderson.
“It is each of our personal responsibility to take this seriously. Wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain physical distance, continue to keep your social circle small, and if you have underlying medical conditions it’s safest to stay home. That is the only way to keep our county safe and open,” Anderson said.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said, “I encourage residents and visitors alike to err on the side of caution this weekend.
“While today is a national day of celebration, we may best demonstrate our love for our country by being mindful of best public health practices and prioritizing the welfare of our fellow Americans,” he said.
CCPH tested 42 residents at the Community Testing Clinic June 30. 40 of the 42 results have come back negative. Public health will update the community on the final two results as soon as they are received.
A previous positive case of an Chaffee County jail inmate has been transferred, per bond conditions, to a specific residence on the Front Range and the case has been transferred to that county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.