by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
When someone tests positive for COVID-19 or is deemed a probable case, that diagnosis triggers a contact tracing investigation.
In a contact tracing investigation, public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the time frame while they may have been infectious, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said this kind of investigation is important as it is the best way to reach all the people to whom an infected individual might have transmitted the virus so they can immediately start quarantining to stop the spread.
“In addition, it helps us understand the trends of the virus and when we might be experiencing an outbreak,” she said.
In Chaffee County, because volume has been low, investigations have been assigned to a public health nurse.
A public health student and Vista Corps member have been assigned to the county to assist in the event of an outbreak.
Carlstrom said although many people in the community have offered to assist, due to the sensitive nature of the situation confidentiality must be maintained, and the department has determined to keep the investigation process internal at this time.
In an investigation, contact information is collected for any person the individual was in close contact with from 48 hours before symptoms onset until the current time.
Close contact means, for example, someone they talked to for an extended period of time, touched, shared surfaces with or shared a room or office space with, but it would not include someone they passed briefly on a sidewalk or in a store.
In the case of an asymptomatic patient, determining the period of infection may be impossible, Carlstrom said.
Investigators gather other information such as whether the person wore a mask and self-isolated once symptoms started.
Carlstrom said it is important to get as much information as possible to identify risk, alert others and to understand the epidemiology of the virus.
Using that information, those who may have come into contact with a person who has tested positive are made aware of the situation and can self-quarantine to hopefully stop spread of the virus.
There is also value in understanding the nature of this novel coronavirus, Carlstrom said.
To protect patient privacy, following CDC protocol, contacts are only told they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection but are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them .
Time is an important factor in the investigation.
“As CCPH is made aware of a positive case, the clock is ticking,” Carlstrom said.
“Hopefully,” she said, “when someone gets tested, they understand that it is important to isolate themselves from others.”
Isolation significantly reduces the number of contacts, mitigating spread of the virus and ideally would take place as soon as someone is symptomatic.
“In addition, if everyone is wearing a mask, whether they are symptomatic or not, the spread is greatly lessened,” Carlstrom said.
She said it is important to understand activities and interactions the affected person had for 48 hours before they became symptomatic.
Public Health then reaches out to those contacts so they are made aware and can take measures to care for themselves and people around them.
If they are symptomatic, it is likely they have the virus, and the same process would be followed with them.
“Time is of the essence, and that is why it is crucial to wear masks or cloth face coverings, maintain a safe distance and stay home as much as possible,” Carlstrom said.
By tracing contacts of infected individuals, teaching them signs and symptoms of illness and talking about the importance of isolation and quarantine, Chaffee County Public Health aims to reduce spread of COVID-19 in the county over the upcoming months, Carlstrom said.
