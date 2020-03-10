The COVID-19 virus was a topic of discussion for several Chaffee County department heads during Monday’s work session with county commissioners.
Josh Hadley, county emergency medical services director, said his department has set up a protocol for how to respond to possible cases. Hadley said if his crew suspects someone may have the virus, they can test for it, then if the situation is not life-threatening, the patient could self-quarantine until results of the test are confirmed.
Hadley said his crews have been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment, in the form of masks, and are looking to bolster their supplies but are having difficulties, due to high demand.
Hadley said they have had to implement a new policy of no facial hair to ensure the best fit for protective masks, which some of his male crew, “who have been cultivating their beards for a few years,” are not happy with.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom spoke about planning steps her department has been taking to prepare for a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
Carlstrom said her department has been working on a website to help answer questions people may have about the virus and local resources they can access. They are also looking at setting up a virtual town hall meeting, part of encouraging “social distancing” and use of virtual contact.
In other business Gerry Knapp, representing Pueblo West, discussed changes to the settlement agreements between the county and Pueblo West about revegetation of Hill Ranch. The original agreement was approved in March 2006, with an updated version in December 2019 and the newest version presented during Monday’s work session.
Knapp talked about some changes to the document, most dealing with use of water in the revegetation program.
“The original document was a little bit fuzzy about how long and how much water could be used,” Knapp said. “We are asking to modify the settlement agreement to use the water as long as necessary to get the job done.”
Knapp said this would mean that each gallon of water he might use would result in a gallon less out of the tap for Pueblo West, which owns the water rights to Hill Ranch.
The commissioners said this would be an acceptable change to the settlement agreement, and Jennifer Davis, county attorney, advised Knapp to get approval from the Pueblo West board and Chaffee could put the change on its agenda.
Commissioners met with April Obholz Bergeler, new county census coordinator. They discussed what her role would be between the county and the Census Bureau, some possible problems that could spring up and what her job requirements and expectations will be for the position. Obholz Bergeler said she was excited to start the new position and talked about ways she could have a presence in the county through business and social media.
Commissioners heard reports from the Landfill Committee, Department of Human Services, Department of Housing and the building, planning and engineering report from the Department of Development Services.
