Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) commented on the House of Representatives’ vote Wednesday to send articles of impeachment of President Trump to the Senate.
“There’s clear and growing evidence that President Trump abused the power of his office for personal, political gain and blocked Congress from obtaining access to witnesses and documents,” Bennet said in a press release.
“As the Senate moves forward, a fair trial requires that we hear from relevant witnesses and fully assess all of the available evidence. That is what the Constitution requires and what Americans expect of the Senate.”
House Resolution 798: Appointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, passed the House by a vote of 228-193 with nine not voting.
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Chaffee County, voted against the resolution.
Along party lines, Democrats voted 227-1 for the resolution and 192 Republicans voted unanimously against. One independent vote for the resolution was also recorded.
Of those not voting, four were Democrats and five were Republicans.
The articles of impeachment now go to the U.S. Senate.
“Instead of fulfilling our constitutional responsibilities, Leader McConnell has made it his sole objective to protect the president by limiting potential witnesses and evidence,” Bennet said.
“I remain hopeful that 51 senators will reject these arbitrary, partisan restrictions and join us in demanding a fair and thorough trial,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.