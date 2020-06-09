The number of COVID-19 cases reported for Saguache County has increased from 25 to 94 since May 27, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Monday.
Bobby Woelz, Saguache County emergency manager, said Saguache and Rio Grande counties are responding to a COVID-19 outbreak in and around the town of Center, in the southern part of the county.
Woelz said San Luis Valley epidemiologist Lilian Coll believes they are seeing “community spread” of the virus, and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases is not due to an increase in testing.
The concurrent rise in activity in health care provider offices and increase in call-line queries with COVID-19 symptoms reported by health care providers strongly suggests an increase in community spread in the San Luis Valley, Woelz said.
Over the weekend, the town of Center organized volunteers to spread the word to residents and migrant workers, asking people to stay home as much as possible.
A mandatory mask ordinance to help mitigate spread of the virus was passed in Center, and Valley Wide Health Systems has conducted three separate testing clinics during the past several weeks to attempt to capture the extent of the outbreak.
Saguache and Rio Grande counties are working together, following up with each positive test result, Woelz said.
Saguache County has hired an additional public health nurse to assist with contact tracing investigations.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is preparing to send additional staff (nursing students) to assist with contact tracing investigations.
Woelz advises Saguache County residents to stay close to home as much as possible to prevent getting sick, as community transmission is occurring in communities across the San Luis Valley.
Don’t go out unless it’s necessary, and if you do go out, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly upon return, Woelz said.
Anyone in the San Luis Valley can call one of the hospital call-lines below to get tested and should inform people they’ve been around if they are sick.
• Rio Grande Hospital: 719-657-4990.
• SLVHealth Respiratory Clinic: 719-589-2511, extension 9.
• Valley Wide Health Systems: 719-589-3658, extension 9.
Those in northern Saguache County who consider Salida their “medical home” and receive their care in Chaffee County are eligible to get tested with an appointment at free community testing days at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The Saguache Health Center is prepared to do COVID-19 testing but so far has not had any patients who required testing, Allison Gergley, HRRMC marketing and public relations manager, said.
